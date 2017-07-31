Alford and District CC end their search for a win with victory at fourth-placed Woodhall

Have your say

Lincs ECB Premier

Alford 194, Woodhall Spa 128 - Alford won by 66 runs.

Andrew White and Rikki Bovey both struck half centuries as Alford and District CC pulled off a 66-run victory at fourth-placed Woodhall Spa on Saturday.

The result raised a few eyebrows across the Lincs ECB Premier but - most importantly of all - ended the side’s five-game winless run in the league.

It also moved the side up to eighth in the table, 25 points clear of the bottom two.

White top scored with 88 runs from 78 balls, including nine fours and three sixes.

Bovey’s 52 also added to the 194 runs Alford posted before being dismissed in the 48th over.

Michael Honman’s 19 also helped the total.

Alford began well with the ball, Steve Kirkham dismissing former Sri Lankan test star Prasanna Jayawardene for a duck as he claimed twio victims for the loss of 50 runs.

Christopher Anderson (40) and Joe Irving (19) looked to get the Spa men back into the contest after the opening three batsmen were back in the pavilion without making any real mark.

But when they were also dismissed only Ross Dixon (18) made double figures.

Bovey (3-17) and Nick Bennett (3-35) both claimed three victims apiece, with Andrew White (2-8) also having his say as Woodhall were all out in the 34th over.

Lincolnshire County League Third Division

Holton Le Clay 2nds 180-9, Alford 2nds 78 - Holton le Clay won by 102 runs.

Alford and District Seconds suffered a 102-run defeat to Holton le Clay in the Lincolnshire County League Third Division on Saturday.

Gareth Cook (45) and Danny Barker (31) led the way as the away side posted a total of 180 before being dismissed.

Bradley McGilloway, Harry Sanderson, Jack Read and Justin Owen all claimed two wickets apiece, with Keir Owen also taking a victim.

With the bat, Alford couldn’t replicate their rivals’ runrate, finding themselves dismissed 102 runs short.

Sanderson top scored with 19, supported by Justin Owen (16), McGilloway (16) and Ben Irving (10).

Alford now sit a point above the drop zone.