Alford beaten in the additional overs

Lincs ECB Premier

Alford & District 123, Lindum 124-9 - Lindum won by one wicket.

Lindum took advantage of Alford’s failure to bat their full 50 overs in the closest game in the Lincs ECB Premier on Saturday.

Alford were all out for 123, gifting their opponents six overs.

Rikki Bovey hit 40 for Alford, with Steve Kirkham (20), Andrew White (18) and Sam Lempard (10) adding to the score.

Jon Miller took four wickets for Lindum, who had 27 on the board when Kirkham struck twice.

Tom White took the next on 36, but Will Taylor and James Kimber took the score to 101 and in sight of victory before Taylor fell to Bovey for 43.

However, this dismissal brought a flurry of wickets for White and Bovey.

Five wickets fell for the addition of just two runs, including Kimber for 36.

Miller and James Kempton added a valuable 15 runs but when Kempton went, Lindum still needed six for victory which came three overs in to the six gained from Alford.

With the ball, White took three wickets for the loss of 24 runs and Bovey also claimed three victims for the loss of 35 runs.

Other wickets were taken by Kirkham (2-30) and Tom White (1-33).