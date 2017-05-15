Alford CC brought back down to Earth

After their recent league and cup successes, Alford CC were brought back down to Earth by a strong Woodhall Spa side on Saturday.

However, they picked up six valuable points as they bowled their visitors out for 226, Pradeep Chanditha making 50.

Andrew White took four of the Spa wickets for the loss of 66 runs.

Nick Bennett (2-47), Steve Kirkham (2-59), Rikki Bovey (1-36) and Jack Wightwick’s run out also did the damage.

Alford got off to a good start with an opening stand of 54 but by the time Bovey was out for 56, six wickets were down and the final one fell on 143, Jack Timby taking four catches and one stumping behind the sticks for Woodhall.

Wightwick (33) and Michael Honman (12) added to the total.

Alford Seconds were beaten by 23 runs at Holton le Clay on Saturday.

The hosts were dimissed for 89, with wickets taken by Bradley McGilloway (three), Douglas Porter-Robinson (three), Juston Ford (two) and Justin Owen (two).

However, Alford were all out for 66, Ben Irving (29) and Owen (12) top scoring.