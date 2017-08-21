Alford defeated by Bourne and Cheer

Have your say

Lincs ECB Premier

Bourne 201, Alford 88 - Bourne won by 113 runs.

Alford & District CC sit third-bottom in the Lincs ECB Premier following their 113-run defeat at third-placed Bourne.

The hosts posted 201 before being dismissed after 39 overs.

However, the Bourne bowling attack proved too strong with Alford falling well short of their required total.

Alford began well with the ball, and it wasn’t until number six Jack Berry (31) arrived that someone scored runs of note.

However, Robert Bentley (35) and Tom Dixon (32) added to the total.

Steve KIrkham took five Bourne wickets for the loss of 38 runs, with support coming from Nick Bennett (two), Andrew White (two) and Douglas Porter-Robinson.

In response, Colin Cheer was the thorn in Alford’s side (6-62).

Nick Bennett was the contest’s top scorer with 52 but Tom White (11) was the only teammate to add double figures.

With four matches remaining Alford sit 28 points above the drop zone.

Lincs County League Third Division

Alford 2nds 79, Scothern 2nds 81-3 - Scothern won by seven wickets.

Robert Spaight’s 60 runs condemned Alford Seconds to a seven-wicket defeat in the Lincs County League Third Division.

The host were dismissed for 79 in ther 29th over, despite runs being put on the board by Neil Calvert (19), Justin Ford (14 not out), Aaron Wilkinson (13) and Graham Codd (10).

Opener Spaight then helped Scothern Seconds record 81-3, scoring three quarters of his side’s total.

Alford wicket takers were Wilkinson, Codd and Ford.

The result leaves Alford Seconds in the bottom two.