All Stars Cricket offering tasters for youngsters

All Stars Cricket is coming to town.

The scheme, run by the ECB and promoted by Lincolnshire Cricket, is aimed at five-eight-year-olds in a bid to get them into the sport.

All Stars Cricket will be delivered nationwide to more than 1,800 centres this summer and includes eight one-hour sessions, held over eight weeks.

While the emphasis is on fun and being active and the focus is geared towards developing movement skills, it is also a great first introduction to cricket.

Every child that registers will receive a backpack full of goodies including a cricket bat, ball, water bottle, personalised shirt and cap.

Amongst those hosting the scheme will be:

Sleaford Cricket Club on Fridays (5.30pm-6.15pm) from May 19 to July 7.

Boston Cricket Club on Mondays (4.30pm-5.15pm) from June 5 to July 24.

Alford & District Cricket Club on Saturdays (9am-10am) from June 3 to July 22.

Market Rasen Cricket Club on Tuesdays (5.30pm-6.30pm) from May 23 to July 11.

Woodhall Spa Cricket Club on Fridays (6pm-7pm) from June 2 to July 21.