Louth Old Boys Under 14s Reds are on the lookout for new players to strengthen their ranks for the upcoming season.

Specifically they are looking for midfielders and attacking players from current school Year 8.

The team trains on Wednesday evenings from 6pm to 7.30pm on the Astroturf at the London Road Pavilion in Louth.

For more details you can email the team’s manager Stuart Taylor on ssjash@live.co.uk