Bell tolls for Brocklesby as Louth Taverners cruise

Louth CC Taverners retained the winning feelign when they hosted Brocklesby Park at London Road.

Brocklesby won the toss and batted first in perfect sunny conditions.

Openers Inderjeet and Nico began cautiously and took the score to 25 when Zubair bowled the latter for seven.

The new batsman tried to counter-attack but top edged off Zubair (6-1-22-2), leaving Dean Wright to take a good running catch (36-2).

Inderjeet kept the innings together and played some beautiful shots to bring up a deserved 50, but good pace bowling from the King brothers Harry and Edward kept pressure on the opposition and Edward’s consistency was rewarded with two wickets.

Bailey Wright troubled the batsmen with his leg spin, and finished an excellent spell with 8-1-17-1.

The visitors kept losing wickets, but Inderjeet batted responsibly and confidently until brilliantly run out from the deep by Zeeshan Ahmed in the last over for 92 as Brocklesby posted 166-8 from their 40 overs.

Alex Bell was promoted to open the chase after his excellent debut the week before and he and Zeeshan started positively, attacking the bowling with both hitting some beautiful shots.

Zeeshan reached 50 off just 38 balls, and Bell soon followed with his maiden 50 off 64 balls as they put on 160 for the opening wicket.

Zeeshan was caught on the boundary trying to finish the game quickly for 84 off 65 balls, including 11 boundaries.

Louth’s next batsman was also caught on the boundary trying to clear the ropes, but young Bell (64 not out) kept his cool to finish the game with a boundary to seal a comfortable eight-wicket win in 24 overs.

Louth Taverners travel to Grimoldby on Sunday, hoping to continue their winning form against their nieghbours.

