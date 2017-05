Alford CC have booked their place in the Winkworth Cup’s semi-finals.

They topped their three-team table in their opening round of the county’s top T20 event at Louth on Monday.

A score of 91-4 saw them record a six-wicket victory over Grimsby Town, while a score of 106-2 was enough for an eight-wicket win against Louth.

The semis and final will be played at Sleaford CC on Monday, May 29.