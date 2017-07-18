Bourne prove too strong for Louth

Lincs ECB Premier

Louth 1sts 171, Bourne 172-6.

On an overcast morning, Louth lost the toss and were put in to bat on what looked a tricky wicket.

In the absence of the regular captain, the vice-captain Lawrence Scott took the reins and lead from the front, opening the batting with John Medler.

In the face of tight bowling they carefully guided Louth to their highest first-wicket stand of the season, taking the hosts past 100 without the loss of a wicket.

Unfortunately, once Scott fell for an excellent 62 to a miss timed pull shot and Medler fell a couple of overs later a couple short of his half century the remaining Louth batsmen were unable to capitalise on the strong foundations which were laid.

Wickets fell all too regularly with nobody able to stay in and build an innings.

Only Pitchers (12), Darke (12) and Brindle, who finished on 10 not out, managed to make double figures as Louth limped to 171 all out.

By far the pick of the Bourne bowlers was Tom Dixon, who finished with 6-42 off his 14 overs.

The wolves made the best possible start to the second half when Berry attempted to dispatch the medium pace of Brindle over the boundary, only to be deceived by the swing and was bowled off the first ball of the innings.

That brought Sam Evison to the crease, who, along with the other opener, Jordan Temple, set about accumulating runs all too easily.

The only interruption came with a nasty incident which saw umpire Steve Boulton hit square on the forehead by a fierce straight drive by Evison, which caused a short stoppage whilst he was escorted from the field.

Having been checked over by paramedics, he was given the all clear, but was unable to continue umpiring the rest of the innings.

With Bourne cruising at 68-1 Evison called for a second run with the ball out in the deep, but he did not account for Louth’s outstanding fielder of the day Tom Law who, with one stump to aim at, threw a rocket from 60 yards to the bowlers end to run him out with a direct hit.

This galvanised Louth with Morgan and Temple falling soon afterwards to the bowling of Ryder and Pitchers.

Bourne found themselves at 114-4.

This brought Wilson and O’Connor to the crease, which with a few lucky blows took the score to 155 before Pitchers trapped Wilson for LBW.

However, by then the damage was done and although Brindle took another wicket with the first ball of her second spell on the end, Bourne ran out comfortable winners finishing 172-6.

Louth have crucial games coming up over the next couple of weeks with Boston away next Saturday and then a key game at home to Grimsby on the 29th .