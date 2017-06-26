Bovey hits 74 but Alford CC beaten at Sleaford

Lincs ECB Premier

Sleaford 235, Alford 153 - Sleaford won by 82 runs.

Alford CC sit sixth in the Lincs ECB Premier following their 82-run defeat at Sleaford.

Home team skipper Shaun Morris hit 61 to help his side to 235 all out, with wickets falling to Rikki Bovey (3-49), Tom White (3-25), Andrew White (2-41), Steve Kirkham and Nick Bennett.

Morris then took the first two Alford wickets for 39 runs, but Bovey dug in to make 74.

Bennett (35), White (15) and Andrew White (13) added to the score.

However, the Sleaford bowlers proved too strong for the visiting batsmen and the final wicket fell on 153.

Alford Seconds climed a nine-wicket win over Lindum Thirds on Saturday.

Lindum were dismissed for 98 before the hosts reached 99 for the loss of just one wicket.

Douglas Porter-Robinson claimed four wickets while Justin Ford and Aaron Wilkinson both chipped in with a brace.

With the bat, Gary Allis struck an unbeaten 51, backed up by Justin Owen (21) and Graham Codd (14 not out).