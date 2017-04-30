Cricket teams set for Winkworth Cup T20 action

Bank Holiday Monday brings the first round of the Lincs ECB Premier League Winkworth T20 Cup.

The format sees three clubs playing at each of four venues.

Bourne host Market Deeping and Spalding while Sleaford and Grantham travel to Bracebridge Heath.

Alford will test their T20 skills at Louth where Grimsby Town are the third team and the final venue is Lindum where the opposition will be Woodhall Spa and Boston.

Matches start at approximately 10.30am, 1.30pm and 4.30pm, with the overall winners going on to play in the semi-finals and final at Sleaford CC on Monday, May 29.

Opening fixtures: Bourne: 10.30am Spalding v Market Deeping; Bracebridge Heath: 10.30am Bracebridge Heath v Grantham; Lindum: 10.30am Lindum v Boston; Louth: 10.30am Grimsby Town v Louth.