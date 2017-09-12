Duell has the ammunition

Lincolnshire County League

Fourth Division

Scunthorpe Town 3rds 125, Louth Thirds 129-2 - Louth won by seven wickets.

Ten-man Louth Thirds leapfrogged Horncastle to finish their Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division campaign in third.

They needed 20 points from their final contest at Scunthorpe Town Thirds, and secured those with a seven-wicket success.

Skipper Mat Leeming lost the toss and was put in to field.

Scunthorpe openers Birbitt and Patel started the batting aggressively and were 46-0 in eight overs.

Harry King then bowled Patel for 20 while Jack Sandy and Edddy King bowled good line and length to keep the Scunthorpe batsman tied down.

Paul Rowe removed the hard hitting Birbitt for 35 following Leeming’s stumping.

Zubair Ahmed then tightened the grip on the Scunthorpe batsman with his accuracy and spin variations.

Both Ahmed and Rowe bowled their spin very well and continued to take wickets at regular intervals, Ahmed ending with 10-3-14-4.

Scunthorpe were all out for 126 in 44 overs, Rowe adding figures of 15-3-43-2.

For Louth, Mark Duell and Leeming opened the batting, starting cautiously.

They put on an opening parnership of 61 before Leeming was caught and bowled by Birbitt for a well-played 17.

Duell was joined by Luke Johnson and they both started playing aggressively, knowing rain could come to spoil their victory.

Duell played some delightful cover drives to bring his well deserved 50, hitting five boundaries.

Johnson made a quickfire 27, including five boundaries, before being bowled by Patel with the score on 104.

Ahmed joined Duell and both ensured no further loss of wickets occurred as they recorded the required runs with 13 overs to spare.