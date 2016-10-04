Event proves there’s sport for all in Louth

The Mayor of Louth and representatives of Lincolnshire Sport and Nottingham Building Society showed their support for the Sports 4 All Activities Day at the Meridian Leisure Centre.

The event featured a variety of sports including wheelchair basketball, archery, table cricket, new age kurling, and a judo demonstration.

John Sharp, chairman of the Louth Disability Forum, said: “It’s about making people aware there are so many different sports that disabled people can get involved in.

“We are trying to get the message out there about disability sport and activities that they may not have known about before.”

Alan Cope, manager of the Nottingham Building Society in Louth, said: “We are delighted to support this event which is a great way to increase awareness of the activities in the area.”