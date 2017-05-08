Firsts are beaten

Louth CC First XI suffered a six-wicket defeat at home to Boston in the Lincs ECB Premier on Saturday.

An unbeaten 65 from Seb Darke, aided by Richard Bell (43), Laurence Scott (33), Matthew Hamilton (26), Russell Xander Pitchers (16) and Graham West (13 not out), saw them to 212-5.

However, Boston reached 214-4 with three overs remaining.

Wickets were taken by West (3-43) and Darke.

On Saturday the Firsts are away at Grimsby Town.

Louth’s Second XI secured a seven-wicket win at Appleby Frodingham in the Lincolnshire County League First Division.

By the fifth over, Luke Ford (6-51) had both openers back in the pavilion, the second wicket a sharp take behind the stumps from in form glove man Sam Marshall.

The Ford/Marshall combo removed Singh (34) while Liam Grimes and Vinny Grimes both followed without troubling the scorers as the on fire Ford ran riot through the Frodingham top order.

After a brief rally Stewart West (4-18) took two wickets.

The returning Ford wrapped up last man Kirk with the last three wickets falling for a single run, Frodingham posting 157 in 37 overs.

Skipper Steve Wright (36) set off at a canter, chasing the target with young partner Alex Bell.

Other notable scores came from Harry Cearnes (46) and John Medler (52 not out) as Louth claimed victory with 20 overs remaining.

Match ball sponsor was Tetney Golf Club.

The Seconds host Cleethorpes on Saturday.

The Louth Thirds travelled to Outcasts in the Bob Welton Cup on Saturday, losing by 100 runs to their higher-division opponents.

Louth chose to field in the overcast conditions and started brightly, keeping the run rate down to four an over on the lightning fast outfield and capturing the key opening wicket of Butterick for 25 runs.

Despite an impressively fast spell from young Harry King, Outcasts steadily scored runs over their full 45 overs finishing on a challenging 238-4.

Louth batted manfully after tea but struggled to keep up with the required run rate.

An impressive 57 from Harry King, winning him man of the match, was the highlight, but eventually the plucky band of juniors and granddads were all out in the 39th over.

The Thirds return to action at Legbourne this Saturday, at home to Old Lincs.

Louth CC Second XI pulled off a cup shock when they beat Lincs Premier Division side Barton Town in round one of the George Marshall Trophy last Monday.

Skipper Arran Brindle won the toss and elected to field first and the Wolves made a great start when excellent work from wicket-keeper Sam Marshall claimed the first wicket off Daniel Rankin.

Good batting propelled the hosts past 100 before the returning Luke Ford removed the skip for 61.

Marshall stumped Andrew off Lee Freeman.

Brindle capped a tidy spell with two, while Freeman added two more thanks to a third stumping for Marshall and William Cartledge’s great catch at long-on as Barton finished on 224-9.

The Louth reply began well with openers Steve Wright and Brindle looking confident following unbeaten knocks in the league.

It took a good ball from young opening bowler Billy Wright to dismiss Brindle as she feathered one behind to the keeper for 11.

This brought in Stewart West and he and Wright played positively, both bringing up their 50s within a couple of overs of each other.

The score reached 155-1 when Wright was bowled for a very good 64, but West and Reggie Koen continued to play positively with Louth now the favourites.

West brought up his century with a pull shot for six in the 38th over to bring victory within touching distance, but the wickets of Koen and then West for a brilliant 112 brought two new batsman to the crease in young Harry Cearnes and Marshall.

Despite a tight few overs from the bowlers, Cearnes brilliantly stroked home the winning runs.