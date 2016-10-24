BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Saturday’s scores...
Taylors Garages Premier Division: Billinghay Ath 0 Spilsby Town 8, Boston College 0 Benington 4, Heckington Millers 0 Coningsby 4, Leverton SFC 3 Swineshead Institute 1, Ruskington Rovers 4 Old Leake 4, Skegness Town Res 8 Pointon 2.
Taylors Peugeot Division One: Freiston 4 Railway Ath 1, Friskney 3 AFC Tetford 4, Horncastle Town Res 4 Fosdyke 2, Kirton Town 3 Fulbeck United 2, Old Doningtonians 0 Fishtoft 5, Woodhall Spa Utd 4 FC Kirton 1.
Taylors Ford Division Two: FC Wrangle 10 East Coast 1, Park Utd 4 Spilsby Town Res 0, Pointon Res 0 FC Hammers 2, Sibsey 10 Swineshead A 0.
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Benington Res 5 Mareham Utd 2, Boston Ath 6 Leverton SFC Res 1, Northgate Olympic 7 Boston Titans 1, Wyberton A 5 Spalding Harriers 0.
Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup, round one: Coningsby Res 2 Old Doningtonians Res 1 (aet), Fishtoft Res 5 Billinghay Res 1, Fosdyke Res 2 Kirton Town Res 1, Swineshead Res 4 Boston College Res 0.