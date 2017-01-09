BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

This weekend’s scores...
Taylors Garages Premier Division: Benington 1 Old Leake 0, Boston College 2 Skegness Town Res 2, Pointon 8 Billinghay Ath 3, Wyberton Res 1 Swineshead Institute 2.
Taylors Peugeot Division One: AFC Tetford 1 Horncastle Town Res 5, Freiston 5 Old Doningtonians 3, Fulbeck Utd 3 Fishtoft 0, Railway Ath 6 FC Kirton 1, Woodhall Spa Utd 3 Friskney 0.
Taylors Ford Division Two: Boston International 5 Park Utd 3, Kirton Town Res 5 Fishtoft Res 3, Sibsey v Spilsby Town Res - postponed, Swineshead A 0 FC Hammers 6.
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Boston Ath 1 Boston College Res 1, Boston Titans v Holbeach Bank - postponed, Leverton SFC Res 2 Wyberton A 4, Old Doningtonians Res 5 Northgate Olympic 3, Spalding Harriers 6 Fosdyke Res 0.
Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup, semi-final: Benington Res 2 Swineshead Res 2 (Swineshead Res won 4-1 on pens).
Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup, quarter-finals: Coningsby 2 Langtoft Utd 0, Skegness Town 6 Spilsby Town 0, Wyberton 7 North Somercoates Utd 0, Pinchbeck 0 Nettleham 1.