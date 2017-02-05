BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

This weekend’s results...
Taylors Garages Premier Division: Boston College 3 Billinghay Ath 4, Coningsby 2 Spilsby Town 2, Old Leake 1 Swineshead 7, Pointon 2 Benington 1, Skegness Town Res 2 Leverton SFC 2, Wyberton Res 4 Ruskington Rovers 1.
Taylors Peugeot Division One: AFC Tetford 0 Fosdyke 2, FC Kirton 1 Woodhall Spa Utd 2, Fishtoft 9 Freiston 0, Fulbeck Utd 3 Friskney 0, Kirton Town v Old Doningtonians - postponed.
Taylors Ford Division Two: FC Hammers 0 Pointon Res 2, FC Wrangle 1 Boston International 2, Sibsey 7 Park Utd 1.
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Benington Res 1 Boston College Res 2, Holbeach Bank 1 Boston Ath 2, Mareham Utd 0 Northgate Olympic 2, Spalding Harriers 0 Wyberton A 2.
BB Insure Willoughby Shield, round one: Billinghay Res 0 Kirton Town Res 5, Fosdyke Res 1 Old Doningtonians Res 5, Spilsby Res 0 Fishtoft Res 2, Swineshead Res 7 Coningsby Res 1.
