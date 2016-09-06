BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Latest scores and scorers from the Boston League...

TAYLORS GARAGES PREMIER DIVISION

Old Leake kicked off their campaign in style with a thoroughly deserved 5-2 home win against Coningsby.

There was only one goal in the first half, and that came from Leake’s Will Gosling, who headed home from a corner after 20 minutes.

But there should have been more goals for the home side, who missed a host of chances.

Adam Tempest made it 2-0 shortly after the break before two breakaway goal brought Coningsby back into the game.

The visitors’ first came after Leake had struck the crossbar from a corner and, from it, Coningsby broke away at speed to make it 2-1.

Soon afterwards, when the home side had a shot cleared off the line, Coningsby staged a repeat breakaway to level the scores.

Any hopes Coningsby had of getting a result, however, were soon dashed with Leake striker Adam Abell scoring twice and, with the help of an own, goal Old Leake wrapped up the scoring at 5-2.

There was another 5-2 home win at newly-promoted Leverton, when they settled nicely into life in the top flight with a 5-2 home win against Pointon.

They got off to the perfect start when Ben Reeson smashed home a rasping left foot drive that the Pointon keeper managed to get his fingertips to, but he couldn’t prevent it from nestling in the top corner.

Pointon soon hit back though with a deflected drive to level things at the break.

The second half was a see-saw affair, with a rash tackle gifting the visitors the chance to go in front, which they duly took.

Dom Goddard then netted to restore parity before Nathan Rippin stepped up to hit a quick-fire hat trick that took the game away from Pointon.

The visitors never gave up, and had it not been for a breathtaking reaction save from home keeper Chase Maddison, there could have been a much closer finish.

Referee Rob Holland had a great game, keeping things flowing throughout.

Another of the newly promoted sides, Boston College, put up a brave fight in their home debut match against Spilsby Town before going down 2-1.

Nathan Rivett grabbed the College goal but Town went home with the three points following goals from Josh Wood and Eddie Rich.

Skegness Town Reserves heaped more misery onto Heckington Millers when Daniel Reid hit five of his side’s seven goals against the visitors.

Josh Whittam and Michael Parnham also got on the scoresheet for Skegness in a 7-1 home win.

Swineshead are really storming along as they recorded another big score-line, this time nine goals found the back of Billinghay’s net in a 9-2 home win.

That makes it 18 goals in three games.

Richard Barker (three), Rob Masters (two), Alex Snaith (two), Kieran Rose and an own goal did the damage this time around.

Billinghay replied through Adam Underwood-Harley, who hit both of his side’s goals.

Goals from Shane Brackenbury and Tyrone Chase secured a 2-0 away win for Wyberton Reserves at Ruskington Rovers.

TAYLORS PEUGEOT DIVISION ONE

Sibsey and Boston International both boast 100 per cent records with three wins from three games.

Sibsey’s Lewis O’Keefe scored the only goal of the game in their hard-fought 1-0 home win against FC Hammers, while Boston International won 3-1 away at Billinghay Reserves, where Perrie Vacca got on the score-sheet with their only goal.

Railway recorded their second victory when they defeated Woodhall Spa United 2-1 at home.

The first half was a very scrappy affair with the opening goal going to the visitors, and this slender lead was defended well, holding on until 10 minutes from time, when a superbly worked corner routine found Luke Smith to fire him from eight yards out.

The final 10 minutes saw Railway lay siege to Woodhall’s goal to try and find the winner, which duly arrived when some great work by Danny Woods on the left wing saw the ball fired across the area to Curtis Yeatman, who made no mistake with just two minutes left to play.

Woodhall pushed for an equaliser in the dying moments and they almost found one, but a goalline clearance with the final kick of the game denied them.

AFC Tetford and Kirton Town served up a seven-goal thriller.

Goals from Nathan Wright, Brandon McGeough and George Cannon had Tetford in the game but Kirton went home with the three points following goals from Kurt West, Marc Neal, Chris Hilton and Declan Sands to run out 4-3 winners.

The Tetford keeper was in inspired form and helped to keep his side in the game throughout.

Old Doningtonians played well in their home encounter against Freiston but ended up empty-handed.

The Dons struck first through Chris Wing as Freiston appealed, in vain, for offside.

Perrie Dale levelled for the visitors before half-time and the same player put his side in front when he headed in following a Liam Rennison cross.

The Dons’ luck was right out as they pushed for an equaliser and Freiston wrapped up the three points with a third to run out 3-1 winners.

Horncastle Town Reserves marked their debut in the Boston League with a 3-1 home win against FC Kirton, with Rob Morey scoring twice.

The other Horncastle goal came from Jamie Riddel.

Fulbeck United did likewise with a comfortable 5-0 debut win when they entertained Fosdyke.

Ben Pollard grabbed two goals for United while Chris Bates, Sam Buchan and an own goal made it a satisfying start for Fulbeck.

TAYLORS FORD DIVISION TWO

Spilsby Town Reserves took maximum points with a 3-0 home win against Swineshead A thanks to goals from Travis Herberts, Tom Pickett and Sonny Cragg.

In a game full of goals at Coningsby Reserves, the home side staged a fantastic fightback to salvage a point after finding themselves 4-1 at one stage.

Fishtoft Reserves took the lead in the first few minutes through Jack Cridland after he scrambled the ball home after a free-kick, before Coningsby equalized through a mix-up in the Fishtoft back line.

Fishtoft regained the lead through Jack Cridland again after the keeper fumbled a shot into his path.

The visitors then increased their lead through a penalty from Cridland to complete his hat-trick after Lewis Cartwright was fouled from a corner.

The score was soon 4-1 as Josh Warner headed home following a cross into the box.

The game appeared to be over for the home side but then Coningsby started their comeback when they were awarded a penalty which they converted.

They soon added another a few minutes later.

It was still end-to-end action as Fishtoft then had the ball in the back of the net just before half time, but play was allowed to continue as the referee couldn’t be sure that the effort had crossed the line.

Coningsby soon equalised in the second half through another error in the Fishtoft defence before the visitors edged back in front when, minutes later, a Lee Bradley header was saved, but Cridland was in the right place at the right time to tap home the rebound.

There was till time for one last twist and it was left to 16-year-old Brandon Rylett to save the day for Coningsby when he netted the vital equaliser to make the final score 5-5.

Coningsby’s other goals came from James Todd (two), Ben Maltby and Sean Taylor.

Park United started their game against FC Wrangle in positive fashion and they went close with two good efforts which were saved by the Wrangle keeper.

However, two goals in three minutes midway through the first half by Baker and Florin put Wrangle in control.

Park were unable to recover from the setback and Wrangle went onto score twice more to run out 4-0 winners.

Pointon Reserves hit East Coast for six with Rob Rowlatt scoring twice.

The other goals came from Jason Coville, Joe Davies, Chris Bacon and Tom Wickens.

East Coast replied through Marcus Leatherland.

TAYLORS VAUXHALL DIVISION THREE

A Rafal Marczewski hat-trick helped seal Spalding Harriers’ first win of the season following a 4-1 home win against Mareham United.

Patryk Kopacz hit the other Spalding goal.

Mareham replied through Chris Barnes.

Benington Reserves made it two wins out of two with a 4-1 home win against Northgate Olympic.

Gavin Bell, Dean Stevens, Adam Lyon and Jordan Histed hit the match-winning goals for a strong Benington side.

Joe Metcalf struck two goals for Wyberton A in their 6-0 home win against Leverton Reserves.

Steen Bates, Jack Reeson, Logan Hare and McKenzie Smyth were also on target for Wyberton.

Despite two good chances in the first minutes for Leverton to take the lead, Wyberton struck first when a quick passing move split the Leverton defence easily and they finished well.

They doubled their lead soon after with a well dispatched penalty that was almost saved by the away keeper.

Leverton were struggling to get going and were further punished when a long range free kick eluded everybody and dipped in underneath the crossbar for a third.

The rampant Wyberton side added their fourth before half time when the pace of Logan Hare got him on the end of a through ball to slot home with a cool finish.

Despite being 4-0 down, Leverton started the second half with much more fight, and were unlucky not to score when they broke early on with the home keeper saving well.

They continued to show signs of improvement but were undone when static defending at a free kick allowed Wyberton to tap in unmarked for their fifth.

Leverton were dealt a further blow when their keeper had to come off through illness, and when the back line failed to play the offside trap, Wyberton found themselves one on one to slot under the keeper for their sixth.

Leverton still found time to create chances, hitting the crossbar at one point, but Wyberton held on for a clean sheet and well deserved three points.

Matthew Scott hit a hat-trick for Boston College Reserves in their 4-0 away win at Fosdyke Reserves.

Deividas Urbsys hit the other College goal.