BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Neil Johnson looks at this weekend’s match action in the cup and league competitions...

SHARMAN BURGESS SPORTS CUP

There were no shocks in the opening round of the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, although Park United went mighty close to causing a shock.

Although losing 2-1 away at Old Doningtonians, Park United put in their best performance of the season against the higher-league opposition, pushing them all the way and keeping the result in the balance until the last minute.

The first half ended all-square at 1-1 with the Park goal coming from Ryan Huskisson and Brandon Harker replying for the Dons.

The all-important winner came in the dying moments when Mark Sharman fired home into the top corner from the edge of the box to put an end to Park’s brave fight.

Two sides relegated from the Premier Division, Kirton Town and Fishtoft, clashed at Graves Park and it was the home side who started the game strongly, opening up a quick-fire two goal lead before Fishtoft settled themselves towards the end of the half, hitting the crossbar with a good header from a corner.

Kirton again came out of the blocks quickly in the second half, scoring another goal to make it 3-0 almost straight from kick off.

This woke Fishtoft up and they finally got back into the game through Casey Sullivan before a further goal then followed through a well taken free-kick from Jamie Kuhn to set up a tense finish.

Fishtoft did carve out several good chances and even had the ball in the back of the net, only to see the goal ruled out for offside as Kirton hung on for a narrow 3-2 victory.

In an all-Division Three clash, Boston Titans edged out Northgate Olympic 3-2 with Mike Mcphail scoring twice.

Faria Helder was also on target for the Titans.

Two goals from Chris Bates helped Fulbeck United to a 5-2 away win at Holbeach Bank.

The other Fulbeck goals came from Ben Pollard, Paul Crampton and Nathan Selby.

Unfortunately Woodhall Spa United found themselves without a game after their scheduled home tie against FC Kirton was postponed owing to the visitors being unable to raise enough players for the trip.

TAYLORS GARAGES PREMIER DIVISION

A Jordan Turner hat-trick fired Spilsby Town to a fine 5-2 away win at Pointon in the Taylors Garages Premier Division.

Liam Papworth and Matthew Upton also got on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Pointon replied through Ben Dobson and Sam Husband.

Swineshead remain hot on the heels of the leaders following a 3-0 home win against Old Leake.

Guy Mantle struck two of the goals while Bert Snaith grabbed the other.

Benington’s in-form strike force of Adam Lyon and Gavin Bell bagged the goals to secure a narrow 2-1 win in a close contest at Coningsby.

Bell had fired the visitors into the lead in the first half before Coningsby got back on level terms after the break through Tom Sewell.

Lyon then stepped up to score the winner from the penalty spot for his third goal in as many games after Jason Cade had been bundled over in the box.

Wyberton Reserves and Leverton ended up all-square at 1-1 over at The Causeway with Michael Smith grabbing the Wyberton goal.

TAYLORS PEUGEOT DIVISION ONE

In the Taylors Peugeot Division One, Railway Athletic are already opening up a sizeable gap at the top of the table following their 4-2 away win at Friskney.

Greg Brown and Victor Sibert grabbed the Friskney goals but it was never going to be enough against an in-form Railway outfit.

Luke Smith, Jak Stephenson, Leon Creasey and Danny Woods hit the crucial goals for the visitors.

Freiston recorded a 4-2 home win against Fosdyke thanks to goals from Perrie Dale (two), Tom Bates and Reece Lovelace.

In a seven-goal thriller at AFC Tetford, visitors Swineshead Reserves gained their first points of the season following a 4-3 away win.

Giles Favell did most of the damage for Swineshead with a hat-trick while Callum Karpyszyn hit the other match-winner.

TAYLORS FORD DIVISION TWO

Two goals from Piotr Puchala helped keep Boston International in the early Taylors Ford Division Two promotion chase when they defeated Wrangle 4-1 at home.

Arek Michalczyk and Patryk Wachowicz were also on target for the international side.

Fishtoft enjoyed a comfortable 4-1 home win against Swineshead A, and with more composure they could have doubled their score.

They were 2-0 up at half time thanks to goals from Lee Bradley and Ian Mitchell, but were slow out the blocks in the second half and Swineshead did get a goal back through James Robinson to make it 2-1.

But further goals from Lee Bradley and Ian Mitchell sealed victory.

Spilsby Town Reserves hit Kirton Town Reserves for six in their home encounter with the goals in a 6-0 victory coming from Shaun Connelly, James Fairburn, Travis Herberts, Tom Pickett, Taylor Marsden and Robert Kent.

TAYLORS VAUXHALL DIVISION THREE

Spalding Harriers bounced back from their previous weeks disappointment with a morale-boosting 6-0 away win at Fosdyke Reserves in the Taylors Vauxhall Division Three.

In striker Rafal Marczewski they have a player with an appetite for goals.

The in-form striker bagged his fourth hat-trick of the season while Dilip Tamang, Zac Mercer and Aiden Doherty completed the rout.

There was a landmark result for Mareham United when their lengthy run of defeats finally came to an end when they defeated Leverton SFC Reserves 4-1 at home.

Chris Barnes (two), Oliver Bentley and Jack Harwood hit the match-winning goals for a jubilant Mareham side.

The game that was evenly balanced until the end of the first half when the home side capitalised on a defensive mix up to take the lead.

This was extended minutes before half time when a mazy run from midfield past two players saw a cool finish from the edge of the area to make it 2-0.

Leverton were struggling to get going and looked lost for the majority of the game but were offered a glimmer of hope when Harley Bryant bundled in at the back post.

Their hopes were short-lived however when more sloppy defending resulted in Mareham finishing from close range past an unfortunate Leverton goalkeeper.

The game was put beyond doubt when the home side again made the most of the opposition’s uncertainty to a tap in and give themselves a 4-1 victory.

Boston College Reserves and Old Doningtonians Reserves shared the points in a high-scoring 4-4 thriller.

Nathan Ball, Deivedas Urbsys, Lewis Lane and Elliott Browne grabbed The College goals.

Boston Athletic dropped their first points of the season when they entertained Wyberton A.

Although Andy Brown and Craig Owens got on the score-sheet for Athletic, Wyberton took maximum points following a fine 4-2 away win with double strikes from both Mckenzie Smyth and Ollie Walker.