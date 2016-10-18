BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Neil Johnson looks at this week’s action...

Taylors Garages Premier Division

Boston College finally gained their first reward of the season when they played host to Leverton SFC in the Taylors Garages Premier Division.

It was The College’s George Bakes who broke the deadlock after a very even opening 30 minutes following a defensive slip, only for Damian Gibbons to keep his cool to slot home a quick equaliser.

The second half continued to sway each way, with the College regaining the lead, only for Nathan Rippin to rise and head home a towering effort to level again.

Alex Lote saw his penalty saved by College keeper Steven Royal but Leverton were not to be denied though, and Rippin weaved his way past three defenders to slot home and put the visitors ahead for the first time with only two minutes to go.

Deep into stoppage time and a close range shot cannoned off a defenders arm and the referee awarded a penalty which Bakes stepped up to stroke home and deny Leverton three points.

Jordan Potts hit two goals for Skegness Town Reserves as they moved to the top of the table, although the other top two sides were otherwise occupied in the Fishtoft Cup quarter finals.

Josh Whittam also scored in Town’s 3-1 home win against Coningsby.

Ruskington Rovers came out on top of their home local derby clash against Billinghay Athletic following a convincing 5-0 victory.

Mark Nemeiksas, Liam Tait, Mitchell Gorman, Sam Jackson and an own goal did the damage.

Pointon also had a thumping home win when Heckington Millers conceded six goals.

Ian Jacquest hit a hat-trick for his side while Daniel Miller grabbed two goals.

Sam Husband was also on target for the Pointon.

Taylors Peugeot Division One

A Josh Brason hat-trick kept FC Kirton on track as they continue to move away from the Taylors Peugeot Division One relegation zone.

The striker hit all of the goals in a 3-0 home win against Swineshead Reserves.

Fulbeck United hit seven in their home match against AFC Tetford with Will Allen and Jason Barratt both scoring twice.

Callum Clay, Martin Wilson and Sam Buchan completed the scoring for Fulbeck while Nathan Wright and Aiden Barton replied for the visitors in a 7-2 score-line.

Railway bounced back from a poor county cup showing last week and made it six wins from six games in the league following a 4-1 win at home against a good Horncastle Reserves side.

Railway started the game at a very fast pace, going 3–0 up inside the first 30 minutes.

Firstly, Brandon Norman finished in style after being played through by the impressive Ryan Mason, and the lead was quickly doubled when Leon Creasey also found himself free down the middle before rounding the keeper and scoring.

The emphatic start continued as Jake Portas sent Norman away down the left and he, in turn, found Blake Reid who smartly fired past a helpless keeper.

Horncastle then pulled a goal back before half time when a corner was swung in and not dealt with by Railway.

The game then calmed down for much of the second half with Danny Woods putting the result beyond doubt when he burst clear before making no mistake to make the final score 4-1.

Taylors Ford Division Two

Sibsey dropped their first point of the season when they were held to a 2-2 draw at Billinghay Reserves in the Taylors Ford Division Two.

Elliott Kelsall and Joe Stainsby scored the goals to earn Billinghay a hard earned point.

Park United soon found themselves 2-0 down after the opening 20 minutes of the first half of their home encounter against Pointon Reserves.

United finally woke themselves up after the early setback and two goals from Alex Limb and a first goal for David Donahue saw Park go in at half time 3-2 up.

However, the loss at half-time of Donahue through injury disrupted Park’s rhythm and they conceded two second half goals to give Pointon a 4-3 victory.

Pointon’s matchwinners were Mark Smith (two), Ricky Jones and George Sharpe.

Coningsby Reserves hit seven in their home game against Swineshead Reserves with Nathan Garfoot and James Todd both claiming a brace of goals each.

Sean Taylor, Danny Cottingham and Brandon Rylett all got on the score-sheet in a 7-1 home win.

Swineshead replied through Malcolm Brinkley.

Fishtoft Reserves hosted Boston International in what was third place against second.

The game started off fairly evenly, but once Fishtoft got their passing game going they never looked like losing.

They were put 1-0 up after a free kick found Jack Cridland, who turned his marker before firing into the bottom corner.

They were soon 2-0 up when Josh Warner arrowed a free kick into the top right hand corner for a comfortable interval lead.

Fishtoft came out in the second half with the same intensity and, after a second half substitution, they quickly went 3-0 up when substitute Ian Mitchell slotted into an empty net.

It was soon 4-0 as a cross in from the edge of box was met by Jack Cridland for his second goal.

Ian Mitchell made it five when he scrambled in his second of the game before Jamie Skinner finished off proceedings when he was put through on goal before lifting the ball over the keeper to make the final score 6-0.

Spilsby Town Reserves staged a fantastic second-half comeback to rescue a point in their home game against Wrangle.

Trailing 4-0 a the break, things looked beyond the reach of the home side but gradually they clawed their way back into the game with double strikes from Travis Herberts and Wade Hurst in the second half to make the final score 4-4.

FC Hammers left Kirton Town Reserves with a 2-0 win.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three

Wyberton A still head the Taylors Vauxhall Division Three table following a 4-0 home win against Mareham United.

Mckenzie Smyth (two), Michael Reeson and Jason Allen hit the crucial goals for the table-toppers.

Spalding Harriers’ leading goalscorer Rafal Marczewski added another treble to his impressive tally when his side played hosts to Boston Athletic in a crucial game.

The deadly striker made it five hat-tricks already this season as the two sides played out an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Boston Titans entertained Leverton Reserves without the services of strike-force duo Mike McPhail and Matt Howden and, in a poor, goalless first half, the Titans should have gone in front but they squandered a golden chance from the penalty spot.

The second half saw Leverton putting the pressure on and they were rewarded with the opening goal when Joe Wood finally broke the deadlock with a header over the keeper after a mistake from a Boston Titans defender.

Joe Wood’s superb individual effort put the visitors 2-0 ahead when he waltzed his way past four defenders before rounding the keeper and slotting the ball into the empty net.

The same player had the final say soon afterwards.

A low cross from Stephen Carey invited Wood to complete his hat-trick with a delicate chip over the onrushing keeper with the outside of his boot to make the final score 3-0.

Although a single Rowan Evans goal was enough to give Benington Reserves maximum points following their 1-0 home win against Old Doningtonians Reserves, it also required a vital penalty save from Damian Lawson to protect the slender lead.

Holbeach Bank had a comfortable 4-1 home win against Boston College Reserves with Dave Wilson scoring twice.

Garth Baxter and Dan Goddard were also on target for the Bank.

SHS Allium Fishtoft Cup

In the quarter-finals of the SHS Allium Fishtoft Cup, Friskney and Freiston were involved in an epic all-Division One clash which required extra time and a penalty shoot-out before the outcome was finally settled.

The scores were locked at 3-3 after normal and extra time with Greg Brown’s double and another from Ryan Appleton cancelling out strikes from Freiston’s Reece Lovelace, Perrie Dale and Tom Bates.

The shoot-out was equally tight with Friskney sneaking through 9-8 on penalties.

Swineshead Institute and Wyberton Reserves provided a closely-fought tie as the two Premier sides battled to get through to the last four.

It was Swineshead who just edged a 3-2 victory with goals from Kieran Rose, Bert Snaith and Guy Mantle.

Spilsby Town travelled to Division One outfit, Woodhall Spa United and, although the underdogs put up a brave fight they eventually bowed out 3-1.

Town’s goals came from Jay Adams, Jordan Turner and Tom Watson.

Benington breezed into the semi-finals of the Fishtoft Cup after a comfortable 5-0 away win at a depleted Old Doningtonians side who were missing five players.

The visitors also had a couple of influential players missing, but Tom Poole stepped up from the reserves to score a brace on his first team debut in the opening period.

Gavin Bell and a long range Scott Elleray effort gave the Premier Division side a 4-0 interval lead before Ryan Lawson netted for the third successive game to seal Benington’s victory.