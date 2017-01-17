BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Neil Johnson rounds up this week’s action...

Taylors Garages Premier Division

Joe Money in action as as Leverton beat Coningsby.

Swineshead remain top of the Taylors Garages Premier Division following a 2-0 home win against Boston College.

Jack Houghton and Bert Snaith hit the crucial goals.

Spislby Town remain in second place following a 3-0 home win against Pointon.

Adam Dales hit the opener before an own goal made it 2-0.

Leverton v Coningsby action sees Jordan Cobb batle with Jamie Congelton.

Josh Wood sealed the three points with a third.

Leverton started 2017 on a high note, getting back to winning ways with a 6-4 win at home to in-form Coningsby.

The hosts went ahead through Nathan Rippin after five minutes, but were pegged back shortly afterwards.

This pattern was repeated until midway through the second half when the visitors levelled at 4-4.

Jordan Cobb and Tom Sewell in action as Leverton beat Coningsby.

Alex Tilley then rose to head home and complete his hat-trick before Rippin also completed his treble to make sure of the three points.

Coningsby went close with goals from Shaun Boothby (two), Ben Brown and Tom Sewell.

In another goal-crazy game at Old Leake, Wyberton Reserves snatched victory with a late winner in a 6-5 away win.

Striker Shane Brackenbury was instrumental as he hit five of his side’s goals.

Toni Pascu and Carl Wilson in action as Leverton beat Coningsby.

Wyberton set off at a frantic pace as they stormed into a 2-0 lead, and they could have made it 3-0 but the crossbar came to Leake’s rescue.

The home side then somehow turned the match on its head when they staged a first-half fightback.

Firstly, Will Gosling netted following a corner before Adam Tempest curled in a free-kick from out wide to level the scores.

Old Leake then took a 3-2 interval lead when Pete Sansam headed home a Tempest corner.

Wyberton then equalised 10 minutes into the second half and then had Pete Cook to thank for a good save when confronted with a one on one situation.

The visitors went in front on 65 minutes, and then went 5-3 ahead 10 minutes later.

Back came Old Leake and Tempest hammered home from 12 yards out before super sub Luke Benton headed home a Callum Clark cross to make the score 5-5.

Although Wyberton were reduced to 10 men for two yellow cards with 10 minutes to go, they conjured up a late winner to make the final score 6-5.

Johnny Butler grabbed the other Wyberton goal.

Benington ground out a second successive 1-0 victory with a home Premier Division win over Skegness Town Reserves - despite their penalty jinx striking again.

Tom Baxter scored direct from a corner to give Benington what proved to be a match-winning advantage just past the half-hour mark.

However, the hosts then missed their third successive penalty when skipper Tim Bell struck his spot kick wide on the stroke of half-time.

Skegness rallied after their lifeline and Benington were forced to produce a determined defensive display to ensure their success.

Taylors Peugeot Division One

Railway travelled to Graves Park and found conditions difficult in their Taylors Peugeot Division One contest against Kirton Town.

It was the hosts who clearly wanted the game more and adapted to a tricky surface better to came out all guns blazing.

Town eventually took the lead on the half hour mark when a ball played through the middle released Alex Cammack and he tucked the ball home in style.

Railway finally woke up after the break and they started creating chances.

The equaliser came when a corner was swung in and the ball found its way directly into the net with the visitors unsure who got a touch at all.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw until the final five minutes when tired play from a Kirton defender allowed Brandon Norman some possession in the box and his powerful strike beat the keeper at the near post to seal the three points for Railway, who moved to the top of the table.

There was another 2-1 away win when Woodhall Spa United took three points following victory at Horncastle Town Reserves.

Rob Morey hit The Horncastle goal.

The relegation battle at the bottom of the table saw Tetford gain three valuable points following their 3-2 away win at FC Kirton.

Perry Spratt hit both of The Kirton goals but it was all to no avail.

Taylors Ford Division Two

Park United started their home Taylors Ford Division Two game against East Coast well enough, but were then rocked back after 10 minutes when the visitors took the lead when Matthew Tutty lost his marker and lofted the ball over the Park keeper.

Park weren’t behind for long, however, when a Ben Dean corner was converted by Craig Mountain.

Park kept pressing and after several chances were squandered they finally took the lead when Chris Wright converted a penalty, awarded for pushing at a corner.

The home side then took control of the game when Ben Liu scored five minutes into the second half, and it was one way traffic after that with goals came at regular intervals.

Liu grabbed a second following substitute Luke Gilding’s lay off before Liu returned the favour, Gilding scoring from close range to net bhis first-ever goal for Park.

A 6-1 victory was sealed when Alex Limb deflected a shot from Junior Samra into the net.

A strong Billinghay Reserves side also hit six in their home game against FC Hammers.

Tom Morris (two), Shane Underwood-Harley, Josh Beresford, Joe Stainsby and Jamie Green were all on target for Billinghay.

Fishtoft Reserves made the journey to Pointon missing several key players, and the 7-1 scoreline proved that with Fishtoft only being able to field 10 players.

Pointon made the most of their extra man, although the first half was a pretty much even affair with both sides creating chances.

Pointon took the lead through an audacious lob from distance before the brave visitors equalised through a strike from debutant Taylor Gray.

Pointon regained their lead after the ball was forced home from a corner to hold a narrow lead at the interval.

Fishtoft came back out for the second half in the same spirits and put pressure on the Pointon defence to try to force an equalizer.

But it was to no avail and the home side added a third on the break.

This knocked Fishtoft out of their stride.

As Fishtoft bodies tired, Pointon went onto capitalise by running in another four goals in the last 25 minutes to make it a day for Fishtoft to forget.

Pointon had seven different scorers in James Key, Mark Smith, Joe Davies, Simon Creasey, Glenn Long, Rob Rowlatt and Jason Coville.

Troy Ayton continued in goalscoring mode for his new side as Wrangle came away from Swineshead A with a 5-3 victory.

Jack Hill also scored twice while Adam Coulam completed the scoring for the visitors.

Coningsby Reserves were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Kirton Town Reserves.

Sean Taylor hit The Coningsby goal.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three

A Chris Barnes hat-trick did the damage for Mareham United when they entertained Old Doningtonians Reserves in the Taylors Vauxhall Division Three.

The striker’s treble just edged out the Dons in a 3-2 home win.

Boston College Reserves proved too strong for Fosdyke Reserves with striker Sheradon Goodhand hitting a hat-trick in a 9-2 home win.

Elliott Browne (two), Michael Fleming (two), Christian Parker and Matthew Stanney all got in on the act.

Boston Athletic’s game at Boston Titans didn’t go ahead after the troubled Titans club decided to withdraw from the league.

Their application for withdrawal couldn’t be ratified because of outstanding administration issues which haven’t yet been resolved.

Target Newspapers Challenge Cup

Fulbeck United look to be hot favourites to win the Challenge Cup following a 5-0 home win against Old Doningtonians to book their place in the semis.

Ben Pollard hit a hat-trick and Paul Crampton grabbed the other two goals.

Holbeach Bank struggled to recover from falling 3-0 behind inside the opening 20 minutes although they gifted their opponents with many of their match-winning goals.

Sibsey took full advantage of the Bank’s slackness, which proved very costly for the home side.

Sibsey eased through to the last four with an 8-3 away win.

A Neil Allen hat-trick helped Fishtoft book their place in the semi-finals following a 5-1 home win against Freiston.

Fishtoft stared slowly and they fell behind to a well-taken finish from Perrie Dale inside the 20-minute mark.

This stirred Fishtoft into action and they replied twice through Neil Allen to take a 2-1 lead into half-time.

Further goals followed in the second half with Allen completing his hat-trick, Ben Hardstaff scoring on the volley from the edge of the box and Jensen Bark netting his first goal for the club, securing a 5-1 win and safe passage into the semi-finals.

Boston International and Wyberton A finished their 90 minutes deadlocked at 0-0 before both sides scored in extra time to send the match into the dreaded penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 score-line.

The shoot-out proved to be a very close competition with Wyberton finally edging through 9-8.

McKenzie Smyth hit the extra time goal for Wyberton.