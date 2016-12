Louth Town ended 2016 on a positive note with a comfortable derby victory over Market Rasen Town on Saturday.

Two goals from Michaal Brown allied to Chris Ella’s strike gave the White Wolves a 3-0 win at Saltfleetby.

Back-to-back wins leave Louth eighth in the Lincolnshire League as they head into the three-week winter break.

Their season resumes on Saturday, January 7 at Lincoln Moorlands Railway.