East Lincs Combination: AFC Louth claim derby spoils against Old Boys

Louth Old Boys moved up to sixth in East Lincs Combination Division One after seeing off strugglers North Somercotes United on Saturday.

Old Boys came through 2-0 to inflict their opponents’ fourth defeat from as many league matches this season.

In Division Two, AFC Louth claimed the derby spoils after getting the better of crosstown rivals Louth Old Boys Reds.

Goals from Gary Pawson and Benjamin Stevens proved enough to clinch only AFC’s second win of the season, with Michael Brown replying for the home side.

Reds are sixth, just a point and a place ahead of their Louth rivals.

Alford Town made hay at bottom side East Coast Blades to stay within two points of leaders Ludford Rovers in third place.

The visitors raced into a 3-0 lead at half-time, and Joe Irving and Jess Marshall both completed hat-tricks after the break to seal a 7-1 win, with Andrew White also on target for the visitors.

In contrast, Alford’s Second XI were on the wrong end of a 7-1 scoreline against third-placed Susie Star as they stayed rock bottom of Division Three.

Louth Old Boys Vets were also heavily beaten, 9-1, at Marsh Rovers to slip to ninth, Carl Mumby with their consolation.

And in a day for goals, Mablethorpe Athletic Sports shipped eight at home to unbeaten leaders Grimsby Borough FC Development B.

Mablethorpe were still in the game at 3-2 at half-time, but the visitors pulled away in the second half to win 8-3.