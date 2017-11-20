East Lincs Combination: Alford Town held by Swifts

Alford Town missed the chance to pile more pressure on East Lincs Combination Division Two leaders Ludford Rovers when they were held at home by Chapel Swifts.

Tom White struck for the hosts in a 1-1 draw which keeps Alford third, five points off top spot.

On Saturday, Alford travel to Ludford, while Lough Old Boys Res return to action at home to second-placed Scamblesby. Kick-offs are 2pm.

First-half goals from Carl Graves, Lee Jaines and Carl Mumby helped Louth Old Boys Vets to a 3-1 win at Grainthorpe to go fourth in Division Three, while bottom side Alford Town Seconds were thumped 6-2 at Marsh Rovers.

Two of our sides were in knockout cup action as AFC Louth and Mablethorpe Sports Athletic lined up in the Town Trophy.

Division Three side Mablethorpe were heavily beaten, 8-3, at top flight outfit Immingham Town Reserves, while Division Two AFC Louth were also well beaten by top flight opponents, 5-2 at home to Grimsby Borough.

Substitute Mark Westerby claimed both goals for the hosts.