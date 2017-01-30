Lincolnshire League: Louth Town edged out at high-flying Hykeham

Louth Town’s inconsistent season continued as they were edged out 2-1 at Lincolnshire League title contenders Hykeham on Saturday.

Goals from Christopher Funnell and Matthew Milinkovic put third-placed Hykeham in charge at Memorial Hall before Frazer Chapman replied for the visitors with his eighth league goal of the campaign.

The White Wolves have struggled to put a sequence of wins together this season and in their last eight games have won three, lost three and drawn twice.

The defeat drops them a place to ninth ahead of another trip to fifth-placed Immingham Town on Saturday.

Immingham have won six of their last eight games and have hit seven goals on three separate occasions in that run.

Kick-off at Woodlands Sports Ground is 2pm.