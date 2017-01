Louth Town manager Carl Forman will be looking for greater consistency from his side as they get back to business on Saturday.

The White Wolves play for the first time following the Lincolnshire League’s three-week winter break when they travel to sixth-placed Lincoln Moorlands (kick-of 2pm).

Town sit just two places and three points below Moorlands and could make it three straight league wins with victory at Lincoln.

Louth have picked up just two wins on the road this season.