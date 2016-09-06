Lincs Football League: Louth Town up to fifth after win double

A Joe Marshall brace helped Louth Town to their third straight win in the Lincolnshire Football league on Saturday.

Goals from Rocky Rawlings and Frazer Chapman helped the White Wolves seal a 4-1 home win over Sleaford Town Reserves.

The victory came hot on the heels of a 3-0 win over Cleethorpes Town Development Squad last Wednesday thanks to goals from Chapman, Michael Brown and sub Andrew Hunter.

Town have taken 13 points from their opening six games and sit handily-placed in fifth going into Saturday’s clash with CGB Humbertherm at Saltfleetby Sports Ground (kick-off 3pm).