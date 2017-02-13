Lincs League: Louth slump to third straight defeat

Louth Town slumped to a third successive Lincolnshire League defeat with a disappointing 5-0 home defeat to Grimsby Borough Reserves on Saturday.

The White Wolves found themselves 2-0 down at the break and could find no way back in the second half as the visitors completed en emphatic 5-0 win.

George Farr grabbed a double for Borough, while there were also goals for Kirk Wheeler, Gareth Flint, and substitute Lucas Button.

After a good spell around Christmas, Town have chalked up just one win in six matches since the turn of the year, but remain ninth with six games of the season left.

Manager Carl Forman will be hoping for a reaction on Saturday when third-placed Hykeham Town come to Saltfleetby. Kick-off is 2pm.

* Louth Town Reserves’ match at All Star Panthers was postponed as just one match survived the weather in East Lincs Combination Division One.

This Saturday it is the turn of Louth Old Boys to visit Panthers, while bottom side Mablethorpe Athletic travel to second-placed Holton Le Clay.

Both matches kick off at 1.45pm.