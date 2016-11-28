Lincs League: Louth Town earn draw at Sleaford

Goals from Michael Brown and Jordan Whittleton earned Louth Town a point from their Lincolnshire Football League trip to Sleaford on Saturday.

The White Wolves earned a 2-2 draw with Sleaford Town Reserves with Alan Forwood and Luke Hollingworth on target for the home side.

The draw left Louth in eighth place - exactly mid-table - as the season reached its halfway point.

On Saturday, they face a stern test against title challengers Horncastle Town who sit third, just four points off top spot with 11 wins from 16 games this term.

Kick-off at Saltfleetby Sports Ground is 2pm.

* Louth Old Boys chalked up their second win of their East Lincs Combination campaign with a five-goal thriller at bottom side Mablethorpe Athletic on Saturday.

The fireworks began after half-time after a goalless first half as goals from Joshua Blakey, Benjamin Godbold and Karl Shackleton earned the visitors a 3-2 win.

Stewart Parnell scored twice for Mablethorpe in reply.

The win leaves the Old Boys in sixth place.

Elsewhere in Division One, seventh-placed Louth Town Reserves pushed table-topping Tetney Rovers before succumbing to a 1-0 defeat at Humberston Road.

On Saturday, Mablethorpe entertain Louth Town Reserves, while Louth OB visit second-placed Holton-le-Clay, and AFC Louth return to action at home to North Somercotes United.

Kick-off for all three matches is 1.45pm.