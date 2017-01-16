Lincs League: Louth Town see off Ruston Sports

Louth Town secured their third victory in four to strengthen their position in the Lincolnshire Football League.

The White Wolves went into the trip to Ruston Sports on the back of a 3-0 defeat at Lincoln Moorlands but took a slender 1-0 half-time lead through Rocky Rawlings’ goal.

The hosts, who sit second-bottom, pulled a goal back after the break, but strikes from Joe Marshall, his 10th of the season, and his replacement Frazer Chapman secured the three points.

Louth remain eighth after their third away win of the season, but drew level on points with Wyberton, and moved within six points of third-placed Moorlands.

Town: A. Appleby (B. Coulam 80), M. Brown (J. Whittleton 60), P. Coulam, C. Ella (C. Brown 75), A. Hunter, N. Manders, J. Marshall (F. Chapman 60), S. McSpadden, G. Pawson, R. Rawlings.

* On Saturday, Town hit the road again as they travel to out-of-form Grimsby Borough Reserves.

The Humberston-based side were top of the table in November, but have slipped to sixth after five straight defeats. Kick-off is 2pm.