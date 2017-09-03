LINCS LEAGUE: Results

Nettleham and Immingham both scored eight times to record victories in the Lincs League.
Balcan Lighting Lincolnshire League:
Results from September 2: CGB Humbertherm 4 Nettleham 8, Grimsby Borough Academy 0 Brigg Town Development Squad 0, Horncastle Town 1 Sleaford Sports Amateurs 1, Immingham Town 8 Heckington United 2, Louth Town v Wyberton - postponed, Ruston Sports 2 AFC Boston 2.
Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup:
Results from September 2: Skegness Town v Louth Old Boys -postponed.
Almost Done!
Registering with Louth Leader means you're ok with our terms and conditions.