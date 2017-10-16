Louth football round-up: Old Boys Reds up to third with Somercotes win

Louth Old Boys Reds moved up into the top three in East Lincs Combination Division Two with a comprehensive win on Saturday.

Goals from Joshua Blakey, Jordan Mackin and substitute Rocky Rawlings were enough to earn a 3-0 win at home to North Somercotes United Reserves.

The three points lifted them into third place in the league, leapfrogging Alford Town who were in cup action over the weekend.

Jess Marshall put Alford 1-0 up at half-time of their Junior Challenge Cup tie at home to Tetney Rovers.

Marshall struck again after the break, but Harry Jacklin, Alex Otter and Guy Cook all found the net in the second half to give Rovers a 3-2 comeback win and cement their place in round two.

Joining them in the draw are Mablethorpe Athletic Sports who edged out Market Rasen Town Reserves 3-2.

Louth OB Reds can go top of the table if they win their home derby clash with AFC Louth at London Road on Saturday and other results go their way.

Alford, meanwhile, travel to East Coast Blades. Both matches kick off at 2.30pm.

* In Division Three, Louth Old Boys Vets launched a fightback after finding themselves 2-0 down at half-time to Burgh Athletic.

But the comeback fell just short as the visitors went down 3-2 and slipped to seventh.

The Vets travel to Marsh Rovers on Saturday for a 2.30pm kick-off, while Alford Town Second XI go looking for their first win of the season when they entertain Susie Star.

Elsewhere Mablethorpe Athletic host Grimsby Borough Development B.

Back up in Division One, Louth Old Boys first team had a blank weekend, but they return to action on Saturday at home to North Somercotes United.