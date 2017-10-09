Louth Old Boys chalk up first league win

Louth Old Boys got off the mark in East Lincs Combination Division One in a high-scoring match at North Thoresby.

The Old Boys edged it 4-3 to sit seventh.

They are without a game this weekend, but return on Saturday, October 21 at home to winless North Somercotes United.

The Olds Boys’ Reds side also got their first league win in Division Two as they smashed 11 goals past bottom side East Coast Blades.

Joshua Blakey claimed a hat-trick, and there was even time for sub Michael Baldwin-Mcghee to climb off the bench and claim a treble of his own.

But Alford Town suffered their first defeat when they went down 2-1 at home to pacesetters Scamblesby despite Ian Thrower’s first-half strike.