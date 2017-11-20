Louth Old Boys close in on top spot

Louth Old Boys moved within three points of the East Lincs Combination leaders after hitting North Thoresby with six of the best on Saturday.

A lightning-fast start saw Old Boys end the match storm into a 5-0 lead at half-time. The visitors showed some pride in the second half as the hosts took their foot off the gas, settling for a 6-3 victory.

Frazer Chapman scored twice for Louth, with Terry Ramsden, Rocky Rawlings, Chris Ella, and Ellis Barker also on target.

The win moved Louth up to fourth, three point adrift of Division One leaders Tetney Rovers, and they will go top if they beat fifth-placed Grimsby Borough Development A at home on Saturday by two clear goals. Kick-off is 2pm.