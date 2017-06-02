Louth Old Boys cup winners enjoy spotlight

Young Louth footballers enjoyed their time in the spotlight at a league presentation evening.

Louth Old Boys Under 8s Reds and Under 9s Blacks attended the annual Gradely Junior Football League awards evening at the Beachcomber in Cleethorpes to pick up their league cup winners medals.

Proud under 9s manager Karl Nicholson and his assistant Andy Househam described the cup win as a fantastic achievement by a team which has developed and grown over the season Karl went on to say how himself and Andy are really proud of the boys achievements this season.

The Reds, led by manager Karl Pennell and assistant Matt Snowden, went one better having lost in the final the previous season.

Pennell said: “They have had a dream season. The boys have really worked hard this season and played a lot of football.

“Unfortunately not all the team could attend and we were missing Charlie Jackson, Franco Cowley, and Sam Cartwright who have all played their part in getting the team to where they are now.”

Both teams are now focusing their attentions to the summer tournaments before a well-earned break.

Both teams would like to thank all of the parents for their continued support, sponsors Thurlby Motors, WI Smith Building Services, JA Burton Roofing, DIESQUIP Engineering Services, Gas Solve and everyone else who has supported the teams.

Pictured – The Under 8s Reds celebrate (top), and right, the Under 9s Blacks