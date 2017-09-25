Louth Old Boys in Charity Cup exit

Louth Old Boys were knocked out of the Mowdales Charity Cup after a 2-1 home defeat to All Star Panthers on Saturday.

This weekend the team open their East Lincs Combination Division One campaign at home to Grimsby Borough Development A (ko 2.30pm).

In Division Two, Louth Old Boys Reds shared eight goals in a 4-4 stalemate at North Cotes.

Doubles from Michael Brown and Ryan Johnson earned the side a share of the spoils.

Elsewhere in the division, AFC Louth slipped to a 3-0 defeat at Scamblesby, while Alford Town earned a point in a 2-2 home draw with Manby.

In Division Three, Louth Old Boys Vets also played out a high-scoring draw as Carl Mumby’s double and a Joe Wrisdale strike earned a point in a 3-3 home draw with GB Kitchens.