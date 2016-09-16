Louth Old Boys junior football training returns

Louth Old Boys Football Club begin training for their young stars of the future tomorrow (Saturday).

The under 5s (school reception year) and under 6s (Year 1) football training sessions take place on Saturdays from 10am to 11am at The Pavilion, in London Road.

The sessions will be taken by the club’s FA licensed coaches and is open to boys and girls.

All children must wear appropriate clothing, including shin pads covered by socks, and bring a drink.

Each session will cost £3 per child.

For more information, contact Louth Old Boys via the club website http://loutholdboysfc.weebly.com/contact.html or search Louth Old Boys on Facebook.