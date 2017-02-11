Louth Old Boys junior side earn promotion

Louth Old Boys Under 8 Reds have won promotion after a superb first half to their 2016/17 season.

After an outstanding performance from the team from September through to December, the team have been promoted up an age group and are now playing in the under 9s league.

Nick Chapman, company director of Diesequi Engineering Services who provided the team with winter coats EMN-170902-172957002

The team has been sponsored by local businesses to enable them to progress and develop as a team.

Manager Karl Pennell and assistant manager Matt Snowden would like to thank all sponsors, new and old, for their continued support of these future stars, as well as all of the parents for their continued support during an amazing 18 months.

Thurlby Motors sponsored the team’s kit, while Diesequip Engineering Services provided winter coats WI Smith Building Services sponsored futsal balls for indoor winter training.

Karl said: “The team would also like to say a big thank-you to Jack Burton, company director of JA Burton Roofing, for providing two sets of Pugg goals.

Louth OB Under 8s with Wez Smith, company director of WI Smith Building Services who supplied futsal balls for their winter indoor training EMN-170902-173020002

“Everyone’s generosity has been amazing, and the support the team gets when they play at home is great, I hope this continues.”