Louth Old Boys juniors claim league championship

Louth Old Boys Under 12s have been crowned Mid-Lincs Football League champions after storming to victory in a winner-takes-all top-of-the-table finale.

Old Boys welcomed Grantham Flames to London Road to contest the Co-operative Mid-Lincs D League Championship.

With both teams already guaranteed promotion, this was to be a battle to be champions.

The in-form Visitors only needed a draw, so Old Boys knew they had to go for it, which they did from kick-off, coming out all guns blazing.

A Henry Smith hat-trick along with strikes from Charlie Fox and Jamie Smith sealed a 5-3 victory and the title for the Old Boys.

The team wish to thanks their sponsors, Thurlby Motors, and all of the staff at the London Road ground.

They will now travel to Newark Showground for the official champions presentation in May.