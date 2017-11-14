Louth Old Boys on the up as leaders beaten

Louth Old Boys made it three wins in four on Saturday as they handed a first defeat of the season to East Lincs Combination leaders All Star Panthers.

Ellis Barker, Terry Ramsden and Rocky Rawlings were on target, while substitutes Ryan Johnson and Jordan Whittleton also found the net as the hosts edged a frantic Division One match 5-3.

The win moved Louth up to fifth and within six points of new leaders Tetney Rovers.

On Saturday they can climb the table again while all other league rivals are in cup action. They host second-bottom North Thoresby at London Road (kick-off 2pm).