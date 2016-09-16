Louth Old Boys Reds open season with high-scoring win

Louth Olds Boys Reds began their new season against Discoveries Wolves at London Road wearing their new kit, sponsored by Thurlby Motors.

Both teams started strongly, and Louth’s star striker Charlie Jackson broke the deadlock with a superb strike.

Goalmouth action Picture: NK Photography EMN-160916-091130002

This was followed by an onslaught from Louth which saw them quickly go 5-0 up.

The Wolves seemed to find their feet and pulled one back before half-time which seemed to unsettle the Reds a little.

After the break, Harry Pennell struck a superb effort from outside the box which hit the inside of the post and bounce out, but Vinnie Martin stroked home the rebound, leaving the keeper with no chance.

Martin backed this up with another solo effort, but Discoveries refused to give up and hit back strongly to score four more goals.

If the Wolves were planning a comeback, Lucas Shufflebotham had other ideas. He turned the ball away from a Wolves forward and went on a fantastic run down the left flank, cutting inside and beating two defenders before hitting a rising shot which found the top right corner to seal an 8-5 victory.

The Reds manager said a big thank-you to Franco Cowley and Idris George-Jones for stepping up without hesitation or complaint, both playing and doing the club proud.

The management team would also like to thank the supporters of both sides for supporting both teams equally, and the Wolves managers for being great sportsman.

The reds next take on Clee Comm Haverstoe Hotspurs at home on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Everyone is welcome to go along and show their support.