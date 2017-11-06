Louth Old Boys shade 11-goal thriller

Louth Old Boys Reds moved up to third place in Division Two of the East Lincs Combination after shading an 11-goal thriller.

A double from Robert Hodgekins and goals from Karl Nicholson, Tamer Parlak, Michael Brown and sub Rocky Rawlings gave Louth’s second team a 6-5 win at home to Chapel Swifts.

But Alford Town dropped to fifth after their match at AFC Louth fell victom to the heavy overnight rain before Saturday’s match.

This Saturday. AFC Loth travel to unbeaten league leaders Ludford Rovers, while Old Boys Reds travel to Manby, and Alford are also on the road at North Cotes. All matches kick off at 2pm.

The weather also forced the postponement of Louth Old Boys’ trip to Cleethorpes in Division One.

This weekend they host unbeaten league leaders All Star Panthers at London Road. Kick-off 2pm.

Both Division Three matches involving Alford Town Second XI and Louth Old Boys Vets were also called off.

On Saturday, bottom side Alford entertain Market Rasen Town Reserves, while the Vets head to GB Kitchens (ko 2pm).