Louth primary school claims football and cross country titles

The school sport season is well under way with primary school pupils battling it out on the football field and cross country course.

Hundreds of primary school children gathered at Louth Academy (North) Cordeaux site for the local area school cross country and raced in difficult blustery conditions.

St. Michael's Y3/4 Boys cross country winners EMN-171110-171424002

With lots of children competing in each race, including first-time runners, only the first four finishers from each school counted towards the team trophies.

St Michael’s Primary School, Louth, claimed top spot in both the Year 3 and 4 boys, and Year 5 and 6 girls categories, and were also third in the Year 3 and 4 girls.

Lacey Gardens (Y3/4 girls) and Greenwich House (Y5/6 boys) took the honours in the remaining races.

Kidgate went close to a hat-trick of titles, but had to settle for second place in all three.

The Y5/6 girls' cross country winning team EMN-171110-171437002

Results – Y3/4 Boys: 1 St Michael’s, 2 Kidgate 3 Greenwich House. Y3/4 Girls: 1 Lacey Gardens, 2 Kidgate, 3 St Michael’s. Y5/6 Boys: 1 Greenwich House, 2 Kidgate, 3 Lacey Gardens. Y5/6 Girls: 1 St Michael’s, 2 Osgodby, 3 Greenwich House.

* Local area primary schools also took part in a football tournament at the same venue.

St Michael’s were delighted to come out on top in the larger schools section with their A team winning all of their matches without conceding a goal including a 1-0 win over neighbours Lacey Gardens in a closely-fought final.

Greenwich House emerged victorious In the small schools final.

All schools wish to thank Louth Academy for hosting the events.