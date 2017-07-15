Louth Town FC announce pre-season programme

Louth Town FC begin their pre-season fixture schedule next week with back-to-back away matches as they build up to the new Lincolnshire League campaign.

On Thursday they travel to Grimsby Borough Development for a 7pm kick-off ahead of Saturday’s trip to Riseholme College to play Humber Premier League side South Cave United (3pm kick-off).

Town’s first home friendly at Saltfleetby will be the visit of Cleethorpes Town A (7pm ko) ahead of trips to Brumby Hall to play Appleby Frodingham on Tuesday, August 1 (7.30pm kick-off) and Limestone Rangers on Saturday, August 5 (2pm kick-off).

The White Wolves ended their first season in the county league in 10th place.