Louth Town FC ease past Nettleham

Louth Town moved up to sixth in the Lincolnshire Football League with a comfortable win over Nettleham on Saturday.

Unbeaten Louth followed up their high-scoring 4-4 draw at Brigg Town Reserves on opening day with a fine 3-0 victory at the Saltfleetby Sports Ground.

Rocky Rawlins, Frazer Chapman and Michael Brown were all on target as the White Wolves began a run of three successive home games.

Tonight (Wednesday) they host Skegness Town for a 6.45pm kick-off before entertaining Immingham Town on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Louth Town did not enter a league last season after dropping out of the Northern Counties East League.