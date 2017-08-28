Louth Town FC fall to heavy defeat at Grimsby

Louth Town’s tough start to the Lincolnshire Football League season continued with a second consecutive heavy away defeat.

The White Wolves found themselves 4-0 down at half-time against Grimsby Borough Academy as Connor Southern claimed a hat-trick.

Louth battled well to limit the damage after the break, with substitute James Harness claiming a consolation in a 5-1 defeat.

Their first home game of the season awaits on Saturday when Wyberton are the visitors. Kick-off at Saltfleetby Sports Ground is 3pm.