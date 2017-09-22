Louth Town FC search for new boss as Carl Forman quits

Louth Town FC will make a decision later this week whether to withdraw from the Lincolnshire League as they search for a new manager.

The move follows the resignation of manager Carl Forman just weeks into the new season for personal reasons.

The squad were keen to play on according to chairman Steve Clark, but last week the club had yet to receive any applications to replace Forman in the hotseat, 12 days after launching their appeal.

“At the moment no-one seems to be interested in grassroots football,” said Clark.

“We have asked one or two people, but we have no budget to play with so no-one seems to be interested.

“It’s a real struggle to get players at this level to play for no money.”

Forman took over last season and guided Town to a 10th-place finish, but family and work commitments forced him to step down just two games into the new campaign.

Both ended in heavy defeats – 7-1 at defending champions Skegness Town, and 5-1 at Grimsby Borough – which left his side bottom.

“Unfortunately, I could no longer make the commitment the role requires being self-employed with a young family,” he said.

“Since the start of the season I’ve taken on a new coaching role with the Grimsby Town Development Centres meaning that I am coaching in Grimsby every week.

“My eldest son is with Grimsby Town Academy Under 9s this season, and is there two or three times a week.

“And my other son trains in Grimsby twice a week and is with Hull City on a Thursday evening also, so my time needed to be dedicated to them and their development, as well as my additional coaching role with Grimsby.

“Given all of that something had to give, unfortunately, and that something was Louth Town.”

It has been a mixed few weeks for the White Wolves who were named the FA Charter Standard Development Club of the Year at the County FA awards earlier this month.

The league will be keen to help Town and avoid any possibility of losing another team, having been reduced to just 12 teams after the withdrawal of Market Rasen Town and newcomers Heckington United just weeks into the new season.

Louth Town were forced to step down from the Northern Counties East League two years ago following the withdrawal of a major sponsor over the protracted move to a new ground.

The club took a season off before stepping down to the Lincolnshire League last season, a campaign in which they finished 10th.

Clark added: “We have been given two weeks’ grace by the league, so we will give it another week and make a decision then whether to pull out or not.

“It is one of those things sadly. If we can’t do anything this year, hopefully we will come back next year.”