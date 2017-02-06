Louth Town outgunned at Immingham

Louth Town’s second-half fightback fell short as they slipped to defeat at in-form Immingham Town on Saturday.

The visitors found themselves 2-0 behind at half-time, and despite goals from leading scorer Michael Brown – his 15th of the season – and Frazer Chapman, they were beaten 4-2.

It was their third defeat in a tough sequence of five successive away fixtures in the Lincolnshire League and left them in ninth, four points behind eighth-placed Brigg Town Reserves.

Carl Forman’s side will be happy to see their Saltfleetby home again where they play their next four fixtures, starting with the visit of out-of-sorts Grimsby Borough Reserves on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

Borough topped the table back in November, but have slipped to sixth after a run of eight games without a win, six of which have ended in defeat.

The two sides met just over a fortnight ago in the reverse fixture where Rocky Rawlings’ equaliser earned Town a point in a 1-1 draw.

* It was a miserable day for three of our East Lincs Combination Division One sides on Saturday with no goals scored and 18 goals conceded.

Both Louth Old Boys and Louth Town Reserves were dumped out of the Town Trophy at the quarter-final stage.

Old Boys were hammered 7-0 at Cleethorpes Town A, while the Reserves shipped four at Immingham Town Development.

Back in the league, meanwhile, bottom side Mablethorpe Athletic were also on the wrong end of a 7-0 drubbing, at home to North Somercotes United.

Town Reserves are the only side in action this weekend when they head to Healing, looking for only their third win of the campaign at third-placed All Star Panthers. Kick-off is 1.45pm.