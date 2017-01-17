Louth Town Reserves beat Old Boys in derby

Louth Town Reserves claimed the derby bragging rights as they saw off Louth Old Boys 4-1 on Saturday.

Old Boys went into the game on a run of three wins in five, but were comfortably dispatched by a Reserves side chalking up only their second league win of the season.

Town remain second-bottom in the East Lincs combination, but closed to within three points of fourth spot, while Old Boys stay in fifth.

On Saturday, Old Boys travel to Cleethorpes Town A, while Mablethorpe Athletic host All Star Panthers. Both matches kick off at 1.45pm.