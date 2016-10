Sixth-placed Louth Town closed the gap on neighbours Market Rasen Town in the Lincolnshire Football League with a tidy win at Rase Park on Saturday.

Joe Marshall, Michael Broom and Rocky Rawlings were the scorers as the White Wolves bagged their sixth league win of the season.

Aaron Greenbeck replied for Rasen who lie fifth.

On Saturday, Louth travel to 11th-placed CGB Humbertherm whom they beat 5-1 in the reverse fixture last month. Kick-off is 3pm.